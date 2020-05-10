This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 10 May, 2020
Man to appear in court over Limerick assault

The assault occurred in Mayorstone.

By Dominic McGrath Sunday 10 May 2020, 2:31 PM
1 hour ago 3,549 Views No Comments
The courts complex in Limerick.
Image: Google Maps
The courts complex in Limerick.
The courts complex in Limerick.
Image: Google Maps

A MAN HAS been charged in relation to an assault in Limerick. He will appear in court today. 

The man, who is in his 30s, was charged by gardaí investigating an assault that occurred at Thomondgate on Friday. 

The man will appear before a special sitting of Limerick District Court at 4pm today. 

A man in his 40s sustained head injuries during the assault and was taken to University Hospital Limerick where his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A woman, also aged in her 30s, was released without charge. 

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. 

Comments have been closed for legal reasons. 

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

