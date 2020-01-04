This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
N24 Tipperary to Limerick road closed after crash involving a van and three motorbikes

Gardaí are at the scene and diversions are in place.

By David Raleigh Saturday 4 Jan 2020, 6:42 PM
52 minutes ago
The crashed happened at New Pallasgreen, Co Limerick.
Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps

THE N24 TIPPERARY to Limerick road has been closed both ways following a serious road traffic collision, involving a van and three motorbikes.

The four-vehicle collision occurred at Drombane, New Pallasgreen, Co Limerick.

Munster Regional Communications Centre received a report of the collision at 4.57 pm.

Two units attached to Cappamore Fire Station, gardai, ambulance, are at the scene.

It’s unknown as yet if there have been any serious injuries.

AA Roadwatch stated: “The N24 Tipperary Rd is closed both ways on the Limerick City side of Pallasgreen following a serious collision.”

01.01.20 45% increase in number of driver deaths on Irish roads in 2019

“Gardaí are at the scene and diversions are in place.”

About the author
David Raleigh

