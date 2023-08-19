Woman arrested and two women in their 60s hospitalised following crash in Co Limerick

TWO WOMEN IN their 60s have been hospitalised with serious injuries following a road crash in Co Limerick.

Another woman has been arrested while two further passengers have also received treatment for injuries.

The incident saw a car and a lorry collide with each other on the N21 in Adare at around 3:45pm yesterday.

Following the two-vehicle collision, two women – both in their 60s – were brought to hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Two other women, aged in their 60s and 40s,received treatment for injuries which are believed to be non-life threatening.

Gardaí said they woman who was arrested following the incident is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a garda Station in the Limerick Region.

Enquiries are ongoing and gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, and were travelling on the N21 or in Adare yesterday afternoon between 3:30pm and 4:15pm, is asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.