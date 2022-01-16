#Open journalism No news is bad news

Gardaí begin investigation as man dies in Limerick motorcycle collision

The 26-year-old man died in the collision which happened at lunchtime today.

By Niall O'Connor Sunday 16 Jan 2022, 8:20 PM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

A MAN HAS been killed in a motorcycle collision in the Southill area of Limerick city. 

Gardaí in Roxboro Road have begun an investigation into the death which happened today at 1pm.

A spokesperson said the 26-year-old motorcyclist collided with a wall and a metal fence.

“He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to the mortuary in University Hospital Limerick where a post mortem will take place in due course.

“The scene is currently preserved and Forensic Collision investigators are conducting their investigation at this time. The road is closed and local diversions are in place.

“Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to them,” the spokesperson said. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station (061) 214340, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

