Saturday 12 March 2022
Motorcyclist dies following crash with van in Co Limerick

It occurred this afternoon on the Limerick to Tralee N69 road at around 1.30pm.

By Eoghan Dalton Saturday 12 Mar 2022, 6:55 PM
38 minutes ago 4,173 Views 1 Comment
The man in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene.

A MAN IN his late 30s has died after his motorcycle crashed into a van in Co Limerick. 

The fatal road traffic collision occurred this afternoon on the Limerick to Tralee N69 Coast Road at Askeaton at around 1.30pm.

The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene. His body has been removed to University Hospital Limerick.

The driver of the van, a man aged in his 50s, has been taken to University Hospital Limerick to be treated for non-life threatening Injuries.

The road is currently closed to allow for a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling the N69 Coast Road, the Kilcornan side of Askeaton, at the time and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Newcastle West Garda Station on 069 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

