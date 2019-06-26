Gardaí appeal for information after three-vehicle crash in Limerick

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses to a serious traffic collision in Limerick yesterday.

Three vehicles were involved in the collision, which occurred at Wolfesburgess East Rathkeale in Limerick at around 4.30pm yesterday evening.

All three drivers – a man in his 20s, a woman in her 70s and another woman in her 60s – were all taken by ambulance to Limerick University Hospital.

The man and the woman in her 60s received serious injuries.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have information to contact Newcastlewest Garda Station on 069 20650 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.