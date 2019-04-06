This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 6 April, 2019
Man (58) due in court over Limerick drugs seizure

A second man has been released without charge following the cannabis seizure.

By Sean Murray Saturday 6 Apr 2019, 1:29 PM
1 hour ago 1,720 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4580074
Image: Shutterstock/Lloyd Carr
Image: Shutterstock/Lloyd Carr

A MAN IN his 50s is due before a special court sitting this afternoon, charged in relation to a drugs seizure in Limerick yesterday.

The 58-year-old was arrested following searches targeting organised criminal gangs in the area.

Officers from the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, Revenue and the Limerick Garda Drugs Unit searched two houses in Limerick.

They discovered 2.5kg of herbal cannabis, with an estimated street value of €50,000.

Two men were arrested the scene, and detained at Henry Street Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996.

The second man – a 47-year-old – has been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

