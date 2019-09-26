This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 26 September, 2019
Two die in single-car crash near Limerick city

Local diversions are in place after the early morning crash.

By Sean Murray Thursday 26 Sep 2019, 8:29 AM
9 minutes ago 928 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4825296
File photo.
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images

TWO PEOPLE HAVE died following a crash near Limerick city in the early hours this morning. 

The single-car crash happened at Quinspool, Parteen, County Clare near Watch House Cross in Limerick just after midnight.

Two persons were pronounced dead at the scene.

Another two men in their early 20s were taken to University Hospital Limerick with serious injuries.

Local diversions are in place, and they are expected to remain until lunchtime this afternoon.

The Parteen/Limerick City Road is closed between Parteen Bridge and Watch House Cross, AA Roadwatch said.

An incident room has been set up at Mayorstone Park Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to contact them, and are particularly keen on any motorists who travelled in the area between 12am and 1am who may have dashcam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Mayorstone Park Garda Station on 064 456 980 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111. 

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

