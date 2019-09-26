Two die in single-car crash near Limerick city

TWO PEOPLE HAVE died following a crash near Limerick city in the early hours this morning.

The single-car crash happened at Quinspool, Parteen, County Clare near Watch House Cross in Limerick just after midnight.

Two persons were pronounced dead at the scene.

Another two men in their early 20s were taken to University Hospital Limerick with serious injuries.

Local diversions are in place, and they are expected to remain until lunchtime this afternoon.

The Parteen/Limerick City Road is closed between Parteen Bridge and Watch House Cross, AA Roadwatch said.

An incident room has been set up at Mayorstone Park Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to contact them, and are particularly keen on any motorists who travelled in the area between 12am and 1am who may have dashcam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Mayorstone Park Garda Station on 064 456 980 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.