Gardaí investigating following blaze in historic Limerick building

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING following a significant fire last night in a historic building in Limerick City.

Gardaí and fire services were called to the fire at the Sailors’ Home on O’Curry Street at about 1am. Videos from the scene show a significant blaze in the building, which was built in the 19th century.

Limerick councillor and former mayor Daniel Butler tweeted that the fire was “heartbreaking”.

“A wonderful building with a rich history. It has hosted some wonderful exhibitions in recent times & inspired the @Sailors_Home whiskey,” he said.

A devastating loss to our beautiful built heritage.

Local historian Dr Paul O’Brien tweeted last night about the importance of the building:

“Shocking. 1850s built and social history up in flames. I’m devastated,” he said.

The Limerick Civic Trust also tweeted about the incident.

The Limerick Civic Trust have for many years sought to restore and occupy this beautiful old building,” the group tweeted.

“We now wish to work with all parties, the Shannon Foynes Port Authority, their agents and others to bring this site back to to original glory.”

Gardaí said that no one was injured in the incident and that an examination of the scene will take place this morning.

According to the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage the building was built in 1858 as a sailor’s house. It was later used as a military barracks, a constabulary barracks and later a garda station.