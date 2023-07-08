Limerick march into All-Ireland final with emphatic win over Galway

Limerick 2-24

Galway 1-18

IF IT HAS been a season of nerve-jangling moments for the Limerick hurlers, this was an evening of comfort for them where their class showed in the biggest arena.

A fourth successive All-Ireland final awaits as they saw off Galway in an emphatic manner in this semi-final tie, the nine points separating the teams at the finish captured just how controlled this success ultimately was.

Galway started positively, producing plenty good stuff to go six points clear at one stage in the first half. But they were outscored 1-18 to 0-6 from the 25th minute on as Limerick’s blend of skill and power saw them completely overwhelm the Leinster finalists.

Limerick got a dream start, five minutes elapsed on the clock and Tom Morrissey arrowed in a delivery that had a familiar outcome. Aaron Gillane’s leap-catch-turn-strike sequence yielded a goal, the Patrickswell man having stealthily crept in behind Daithi Burke.

If Galway were rocked by that, they didn’t demonstrate it. Evan Niland’s reliability produced seven pointed frees in the opening half, Brian Concannon was terrific as he bagged three points and Conor Whelan notched a brace.

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Cathal Mannion celebrates scoring Galway's goal. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Their standout moment was supplied by Cathal Mannion. He unleashed a blistering drive in the 15th minute from the left of the Hill 16 goal, careering a shot past Nickie Quaid. The execution was superb, the creation by Kevin Cooney equally so to fetch a long delivery and play a clever reverse pass into the path of Mannion who charged through.

But for all of Galway’s first-half excellence, Limerick’s grim refusal to cave in saw them outscore Henry Shefflin’s side 0-6 to 0-1 from the 25th minute on. Galway’s interval advantage, 1-13 to 1-12, was a slender one.

Evan Treacy / INPHO Aaron Gillane finds the net for Limerick. Evan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

More to follow…

Limerick

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

4. Barry Nash (South Liberties), 3. Dan Morrissey (Ahane), 2. Mike Casey (Na Piarsigh)

Advertisement

5. Diarmuid Byrnes (Patrickswell), 9. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh), 6. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo Pallaskenry),

8. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon), 11. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)

12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane), 10. David Reidy (Dromin Athlacca), 7. Gearóid Hegarty (St Patricks)

14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh Castlemahon), 13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), 15. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

Subs

25. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora-Manister) for Tom Morrissey (55)

23. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock) for Casey (67)

17. Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh) for Hegarty (68)

21. Adam English (Doon) for O’Donovan (72)

26. Oisin O’Reilly (Kilmallock) for Flanagan (72)

Galway

1. Éanna Murphy (Tommy Larkins)

4. Darren Morrissey (Sarsfields), 6. Gearóid McInerney (Oranmore Maree), 2. Jack Grealish (Gort)

5. Padraic Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh), 3. Daithí Burke (Turloughmore – captain), 8. Seán Linnane (Turloughmore),

10. Ronan Glennon (Mullagh), 7. Joseph Cooney (Sarsfields)

11. Cianan Fahy (Ardrahan), 9. Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh), 14. Brian Concannon (Killimordaly)

13. Conor Whelan (Kinvara), 12. Kevin Cooney (Sarsfields), 15. Evan Niland (Clarinbridge)

Subs

20. Tom Monaghan (Craughwell) for Glennon (50)

23. Conor Cooney (St Thomas) for Linnane (53)

20. Liam Collins (Cappataggle) for Concannon (63)

18. Fintan Burke (St Thomas) for Fahy (67)

Referee: James Owens (Wexford)

Written by Fintan O’Toole and posted on the42.ie

The Journal publishes the biggest breaking news in Irish and international sport but for all of The 42′s insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting, subscribe here.