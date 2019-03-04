Man arrested after garda receives stab wounds in Limerick

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man after an officer was stabbed while on duty last night.

The man, who is in his 50s, was detained following the incident at Bruach Na Sionna in Castleconnell, Limerick.

Ag garda spokesman said that shortly after 9pm, an officer on duty in the area received a stab wound to the hand.

He was brought to University Hospital with minor injuries. A man in his 50s was arrested at the scene and brought to Henry Street Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.