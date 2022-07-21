Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Thursday 21 July 2022
Advertisement

Gardaí investigating death of a woman found with serious injuries in Limerick

The woman was found with serious injuries in a house in Cois Deel, Rathkeale.

By Emer Moreau Thursday 21 Jul 2022, 3:56 PM
36 minutes ago 3,017 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5822915
Image: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland
Image: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland

GARDAI ARE INVESTIGATING the death of a woman after she was found with serious injuries in Limerick.

The woman, who was in her 50s, was discovered at a residence in Cois Deel, Rathkeale, County Limerick, at approximately 8:30pm on Tuesday, 19 July.

She was taken to University Hospital Limerick where she died yesterday.

The scene was preserved and a technical examination has been conducted.

Gardaí are appealing for any person with any information in relation to these incidents to contact them.

In particular, anyone who was in the Windmill Street area of Limerick City or the Cois Deel area of Rathkeale between Sunday, 17 July and Tuesday 19 July, who observed any activity which drew their attention, is being asked to come forward.

Gardaí in Limerick had attended an incident that occurred in the Windmill Street area of Limerick earlier on the evening of Tuesday 19 July, and enquiries to date suggest that the deceased may have frequented a residence on Windmill Street in the day or days prior to her discovery.

Any persons who may have camera footage, including dash-cam and CCTV, of either area between these dates are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Witnesses can contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

A post-mortem examination is being conducted by state pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster, today. The results of the examination will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie