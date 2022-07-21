Gardaí investigating death of a woman found with serious injuries in Limerick

GARDAI ARE INVESTIGATING the death of a woman after she was found with serious injuries in Limerick.

The woman, who was in her 50s, was discovered at a residence in Cois Deel, Rathkeale, County Limerick, at approximately 8:30pm on Tuesday, 19 July.

She was taken to University Hospital Limerick where she died yesterday.

The scene was preserved and a technical examination has been conducted.

Gardaí are appealing for any person with any information in relation to these incidents to contact them.

In particular, anyone who was in the Windmill Street area of Limerick City or the Cois Deel area of Rathkeale between Sunday, 17 July and Tuesday 19 July, who observed any activity which drew their attention, is being asked to come forward.

Gardaí in Limerick had attended an incident that occurred in the Windmill Street area of Limerick earlier on the evening of Tuesday 19 July, and enquiries to date suggest that the deceased may have frequented a residence on Windmill Street in the day or days prior to her discovery.

Any persons who may have camera footage, including dash-cam and CCTV, of either area between these dates are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Witnesses can contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

A post-mortem examination is being conducted by state pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster, today. The results of the examination will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

