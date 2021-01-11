Woman rescued by gardaí after car skidded off road and into a river in Limerick

A PAIR OF gardaí came to the rescue of a woman in Limerick on Saturday evening, after the car she was driving skidded off the road and ended up in the River Deel.

The incident took place shortly after 7pm at Newbridge in Askeaton.

Gardaí in Rathkeale were alerted to a report that the car had left the road and ended up in the river, with water rising in the car.

The water had risen to waist level and the significant current resulted in the driver not being able to open the door of the car.

Garda Michael Hally and Garda Andrew Maher rushed to the scene and saw the woman sitting in the driver seat in a distressed state.

The gardaí entered the freezing water and brought the woman to the riverbank.

Emergency services attended the scene and, while she was shaken, the woman suffered no injuries.

In a statement today, Inspector Andrew Lacey praised the gardaí who attended the scene.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

He said: “Michael and Andrew deserve tremendous praise for their quick actions in coming to this ladies aid. Keeping people safe is at the heart of everything we do and this is another great example of our commitment. The conditions on the night can’t be under estimated as the temperature were around -6 degrees.

“At all times of the year we should take care on the roads, but lately we have had icy conditions which require drivers to take extra precaution on the roads. Ensure you leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front and avoid harsh braking and harsh acceleration. Make sure your vehicle is winter ready.”

The driver, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “I just really want to thank the two gardaí, Michael and Andrew, the Fire Brigade and the Ambulance Services for coming to my rescue. Without their help, who knows what could have happened to me.”