Gardaí seize two guns during Limerick city house search

GARDAÍ IN LIMERICK seized two guns last night during a search of a house under warrant in the north side of the city.

Detectives from Mayorstone Garda Station along with officers from the Divisional Drugs Unit and the Regional Armed Support Unit carried out the search in Ballynanty at around 7.3opm.

Three men – in their 50s, 20s and a teenager – were arrested at the scene.

They were detained at Henry Street Garda Station and Roxboro Road Garda Station under Section 30 Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

Investigations remain ongoing, gardaí said in a statement.