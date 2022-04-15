Gardaí seize €1.34 million worth of heroin during Limerick searches

GARDAÍ IN LIMERICK have recovered heroin worth €1.34 million and €12,500 in cash during a number of searches today.

Gardaí attached to the Limerick Divisional Drug Unit, supported by gardaí from Mayorstone, the Regional Dog Unit and members of the Defence Forces, carried out a searches in Corbally and Clonlara as part of Operation Tara, targeting the distribution of controlled drugs in the Limerick area.

During the course of one search, gardaí recovered heroin with an estimated street value of €1.34 million. No arrests were made during the search and the drugs will now be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

A further search was carried out at a separate location and gardaí seized €12,500 in cash.

A man (40s) was arrested at the scene of this search and was taken to Henry Street Garda Station, where he is currently detained pursuant to Section 4, Criminal Justice Act, 1984.