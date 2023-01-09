Pilot project to ease overcrowding at Limerick hospital starts today

A PILOT PROJECT to alleviate “inhumane” overcrowding at University Hospital Limerick gets underway today.

Midwest will be able to bring patients directly to Ennis Hospital instead of them waiting on a trolley at University Hospital Limerick as part of plans to ease record breaking overcrowding at UHL’s emergency department.

Hospital Group management outlined in a note to staff last week that “patients can be transported directly to the Medical Assessment Unit in Ennis Hospital” from Monday.

The service will operate from 8am to 6pm on weekdays.

Patients will need to meet criteria and any transfers will be done in consultation between the paramedic and a consultant.

A “major internal incident” was declared at University Hospital Limerick last Monday due to increasing patient numbers.

It is hoped the use of the Ennis unit will help with the flow of patients from Limerick, providing patients in Co Clare and surrounds treatment closer to home.

A similar project was implemented in north Co Cork with Mallow Hospital to ease overcrowding at Cork University Hospital, however that has also been hit with high numbers on trolleys in recent weeks.

The downgrading of Ennis Hospital, as well as other similarly sized hospitals in Limerick city and Nenagh, has been highlighted by doctors and health campaigners in the Midwest as the key factor behind the overcrowding.

Reconfiguration of the region’s hospitals over a decade ago saw the A&E wards closed in Ennis, Nenagh and St John’s Hospital in Limerick City, partly due to safety concerns surrounding these smaller hospitals.

The pilot project has been welcomed by the region’s Midwest Hospital Campaign group.

It told The Journal last week that it was a small step in the right direction following its members’ campaigning over years for Ennis to be used more.

Similar calls have been made for Nenagh Hospital in north Tipperary to also be used to ease overcrowding at UHL, but the pilot is focused on Ennis for now.