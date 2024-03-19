Garda appeal after ‘spike’ of car thefts and joyriding in Limerick

GARDAÍ TODAY APPEALED for information about a number of “dangerous” joyriding incidents after a number of cars were stolen and set on fire.

Gardaí said the first of three joyriding incidents involved a white coloured Toyota Aqua with a 151-Dublin registration, which they said was stolen from Liosan, Sheehan’s Road, Newcastle West, county Limerick, at 4am last Thursday, March 14.

“It was driven into Limerick city and driven at speed around the city where it was involved in multiple acts of dangerous driving between Thursday and Saturday,” explained Garda John Finnerty, Henry Street Garda Station, Limerick.

“It was eventually abandoned and burnt out at Old Francis Street at 8.40pm on Saturday evening,” Gda Finnerty said.

The second car, also a Toyota Aqua, silver in colour, with a 152-Co Clare registration, was stolen sometime between 8pm last Thursday night and 8.40am on Friday morning from St James Mews on Alphonsis Street in the city.

“This car was also driven at high speed and involved in various acts of dangerous driving around the city over the last past few days. It was recovered last Sunday, St Patrick’s Day, at Well Field, Garyowen at 11am,” said Gda Finnerty.

The third car, a blue coloured Mazda Demio with a 141-Dublin registration, was stolen sometime between 12pm and 2pm last Saturday from Shelbourne Road.

“This car was also involved in considerable acts of dangerous driving around the city last Saturday afternoon. The thief subsequently crashed the car at College Park, Corbally, at 3.38pm on Saturday,” said Gda Finnerty.

“The thief abandoned the car and ran from the scene. Unfortunately we don’t have a description of him.”

Appealing for information, Gda Finnerty said: “If you did come across either of these three cars or if you have any information on who was driving them, then we would like to hear from you.”

Members of the public with information about these criminal offence are asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station at 061 212400.

Garda Finnerty said Gardaí had seen a “noticeable spike” in the theft of certain cars in Limerick.

“Thieves are targeting certain cars to steal and to subsequently use for joy riding, they are currently targeting second hand Japanese imports as unlike in the EU Japanese cars are not required to fit an immobiliser.”

“An immobiliser is an additional security devise on a car that prevents it from starting unless the correct key or key fob is used,” Garda Finnerty said.

“There has been a noticeable spike in the theft of Mazda Demio models, the Toyota Aqua model and the Toyota Vitz model, in recent weeks in the Limerick Garda Division,” he said.

“If you are buying a car, ask the car dealer if the car has an immobiliser fitted. If it hasn’t you can get one fitted retrospectively.”