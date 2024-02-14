Limerick man, 64, killed in collision in Canada

A MAN FROM Limerick has been killed in a collision in Canada, with one person arrested by police in connection with the incident.

Civil engineer Donal Joyce (64) died in the collision in Hamilton, Onatraio, Canada on Monday, 5 February.

Local police are investigating the collision.

Mr Joyce is originally from Loughhill in West Limerick and is a past pupil of Saint Munchin’s College in Limerick City and University College Cork. He had lived in Canada for over 40 years.

In a statement, Canadian police revealed that they have charged a 23-year-old man from Kitchener in connection with a downtown crash on 5 February.

The incident occurred shortly before 1.30 am at the intersection of Main Street and James Street South in Hamilton.

When police first arrived on scene, they found a 64-year-old man inside a grey four-door Toyota Camry in serious condition.

Advertisement

Authorities say that immediate, lifesaving measures were taken to save the man’s life but he was later pronounced dead after being transported to hospital.

The two men in the other vehicle, a four-door bronze B.M.W., were also transported to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Police have since confirmed that they have charged a 23-year-old local man with dangerous driving causing death.

The investigation is still ongoing, with police saying they believe speed and street racing played a part in this crash.

Paying tribute, Mr Joyce’s cousin, Liam Dillon, said he loved living in Canada but returned to Ireland nearly every year and “loved coming home”.

Liam said the family had all hoped that Mr Joyce would return to Ireland permanently when he retired.

Mr Joyce is survived by his sisters Miriam, Trisha, Hilda and Helen and his extended family.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed it is providing consular assistance to the family.

No funeral arrangements have been made as yet but it is expected Mr Joyce’s remains will be repatriated in the coming days.