Limerick to vote for Ireland's first directly elected mayor in 2024

CITIZENS OF LIMERICK city and county will have the opportunity to elect Ireland’s first directly-elected mayor in 2024.

The votes will take place at the same time as next year’s local and European elections, which will be held between 6 and 9 June.

Kieran O’Donnell TD, Minister of State for Local Government and Planning said: “This is a key milestone on the way to having the first directly elected mayor in Ireland and is one the most significant reforms of local government since the foundation of our state, with Limerick leading the way.”

Limerick citizens voted to establish the office of mayor five years ago with a majority of 52.4%. Similar plebiscites in Cork and Waterford failed to pass.

The new mayor will be granted significant powers such as proposing development plans for the city and county.

“Having a directly elected mayor will enable the people of Limerick to have a greater say over how services and infrastructure are delivered, and how Limerick develops,” O’Donnell said.

The minister said the new office would provide accountability to the people of Limerick and improve local government.

The Local Government (Mayor of Limerick) Bill 2023, signed off by government on Tuesday, will also makes provision for holding further plebiscites in other local authorities.

In 2020, Galway city council unanimously approved a motion calling on then Minister for Local Government Darragh O’Brien to hold a plebiscite on establishing a directly elected mayor. To date, this has not occurred.

This year, cabinet agreed to refer reports by a citizen’s assembly on Dublin’s local government to the Oireachtas. This could lead to a direct mayoral election in the capital as soon as next year.