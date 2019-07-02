Limerick to vote for its first directly elected mayor in May 2021

THE GOVERNMENT PLANS to hold the first election for Limerick’s directly elected mayor in 2021.

This comes following the outcome of the plebiscites on directly elected mayors for Limerick, Cork and Waterford on 24 May. Limerick voted in favour of a directly elected mayor, while Cork and Waterford voted against one.

The proposal was passed in Limerick City and County Council by a margin of 52.4% (38,122 votes in favor) to 47.6% (34,573 votes against).

Speaking at a public meeting organised by Senator Maria Byrne, Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government Eoghan Murphy said: “We have set our sights on the first mayoral vote in Limerick in May 2021.”

Once elected, the mayor will have a five-year term of office.

The Minister also announced his intention to invite local councillors and staff of the local authority to an implementation advisory group to advise on what functions should transfer from the executive to the new mayor’s office.

“I want the local authority to be central to this process, to be involved or else it undermines the whole idea of devolving more powers to local level,” Murphy said.

Separately, Minister of State John Paul Phelan will lead a review of current balance of powers between government departments and local authorities with a view of devolving more powers to Limerick councillors in conjunction with the establishment of the new office.