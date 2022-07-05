#Open journalism No news is bad news

An Bord Pleanála gives green light to construction of 202 houses and 182 apartments in Limerick

The homes will be built close to Limerick city.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 5 Jul 2022, 10:30 AM
Image: Lawlors
Image: Lawlors

PLANNING PERMISSION HAS been approved for a new housing development on a greenfield site in Raheen, close to Limerick City, which will see hundreds of new homes built.

The development will see the provision of 202 houses and 182 apartments and duplexes alongisde a new childcare facility, playground, a substantial open space within the development, a cycle track and over 300 bike spaces.

This development will see the construction of:

  • 20 x 2 Bedroom Houses
  • 156 x 3 Bedroom Houses
  • 26 x 4 Bedroom Houses
  • 10 x 4 Bedroom Duplexes
  • 10 x 3 Bedroom Duplexes
  • 6 x 2 Bedroom Duplexes
  • 18 x 3 Bedroom Apartment
  • 92 x 2 Bedroom Apartments
  • 46 x 1 Bedroom Apartments

All apartments and duplexes will be between 2-4 stories in height.

Gary Lawlor, of Lawlor Burns and Associates who are the project managers and quantity surveyors of the development said; “Today’s news demonstrates our commitment to Limerick.  Limerick is a thriving city and county with a growing population and workforce. 

“The site for the development has access to the R510 and is close to all local amenities such as shops, educational facilities, centres of employment, parks and hospitals.  Almost one-third of the development will be reserved for open spaces, such as a playground, large courtyards, wooded areas, cycle pathways and pedestrian walkways. ”

“This development will help to address the housing need for all types of homeowners, from first-time buyers, to cost rental properties and social housing. We want to be ambitious for Limerick but also deliver housing in a sustainable manner, so that housing needs of all are being addressed.”

