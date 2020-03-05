This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: -2 °C Thursday 5 March, 2020
Man (60s) dies in Limerick city after car crashes into stationary vehicle

The man was treated at the scene but later passed away at University Hosptial Limerick.

By Adam Daly Thursday 5 Mar 2020, 8:50 AM
Image: GoogleStreetView
Image: GoogleStreetView

A MAN IN his 60s has died after the car he was driving collided with a stationary vehicle and a wall in Limerick city. 

The collision occurred on O’Curry Street at around 9.40pm last night.

The man was injured when the car he was driving crashed with a stationary vehicle before colliding with a wall.

The stationary vehicle then collided with another stationary vehicle. Neither car was occupied at the time of the collision. 

The man was treated for his injuries at the scene by emergency services before being taken to University Hospital Limerick where he later passed away. 

“Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are currently at the scene and the road is currently closed,” a garda spokesperson said. 

Gardaí are appealing to any road users, particularly those who may have dashcam footage, to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212 400, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

