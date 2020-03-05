Man (60s) dies in Limerick city after car crashes into stationary vehicle

A MAN IN his 60s has died after the car he was driving collided with a stationary vehicle and a wall in Limerick city.

The collision occurred on O’Curry Street at around 9.40pm last night.

The man was injured when the car he was driving crashed with a stationary vehicle before colliding with a wall.

The stationary vehicle then collided with another stationary vehicle. Neither car was occupied at the time of the collision.

The man was treated for his injuries at the scene by emergency services before being taken to University Hospital Limerick where he later passed away.

“Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are currently at the scene and the road is currently closed,” a garda spokesperson said.

Gardaí are appealing to any road users, particularly those who may have dashcam footage, to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212 400, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.