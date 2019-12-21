Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by car in Limerick

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a man sustained serious injuries when he was struck by a car in Limerick in the early hours of this morning.

The incident occurred at the roundabout at Corbally Road near the Grove shopping centre at approximately 1.30am.

A male pedestrian in his 40s was struck by a car as he crossed the road. Gardaí said he was taken to University Hospital Limerick with serious injuries. The driver of the car was uninjured.

The road is currently closed to traffic and local diversions are in place. Garda forensic collision investigators have been requested to examine the crash site scene.

Gardaí are appealing to any motorists who may have travelled on the road, to any motorist who may have camera footage of the incident or any witnesses to the collision to contact them at Henry St Garda station on 061-212400, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station,