Man charged over Limerick street party and another remains in custody

Over 50 Fixed Payment Notices have been issued.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 3 Mar 2021, 12:17 PM
Gardaí shared an image of the scene of last night's incident on social media.
Image: Twitter/gardainfo
Image: Twitter/gardainfo

ONE PERSON HAS so far been charged and more than 50 Fixed Payment Notices have been issued following last night’s street party in Limerick. 

Gardaí responded to the public order incident in the Carysfort Avenue area of Castletroy last night and said that three men in their 20s have been arrested. 

Gardaí now say that one of the men has been charged and is due to appear before Limerick District Court on 22 March. A second man has been released without charge and a third being held under drugs legislation remains detained at Henry Street Garda station.

Over 50 Fixed Payment Notices for Breaches of the Health Act have now been issued in connection with the incident. 

