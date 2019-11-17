Teen killed in Limerick road crash

A PEDESTRIAN IN his teens has been killed after he was struck by a car in the early hours this morning in Limerick.

Gardaí are investigating the incident which happened in the townland of Garraunboy, Adare.

The 16-year-old boy suffered fatal injuries when he was struck by the car at around 3.45am.

His body remains at the scene, and will be removed to Limerick University Hospital shortly where a post mortem will take place.

The male driver in his 40s was uninjured in the incident.

The scene is currently closed, and garda forensic investigators will soon examine the scene.

The N21 at the Newcastle West side of Adare village is closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward, by calling Newcastle West Garda Station on 069 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.