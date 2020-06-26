Two killed in road collision in Limerick

TWO PEOPLE HAVE died following a road traffic collision in Limerick in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí were called to the scene of the crash involving a car and a bicycle on the Hyde Road at approximately 12.15am. The driver and the cyclist, both males, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A front seat passenger in the car, a teenage boy, was also injured and taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick, with non-life threatening injuries.

Forensic Collision Investigators will examine the scene this morning and the road remains closed. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí at Roxboro Road are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 214340 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.