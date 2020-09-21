#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 21 September 2020
Man arrested in connection with Limerick shooting

A man was injured in the shooting in June.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 21 Sep 2020, 2:34 PM
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man in connection with a shooting in Limerick in June.

On 11 June at Long Pavement in Moyross a man was shot and injured. He was then transported in a car to Castle Street. The car was seized and searches of the area were conducted at the time.

Today gardaí said a man in his 40s was arrested in relation to this shooting.

He is currently detained at Henry Street garda station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

Michelle Hennessy
