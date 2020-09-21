Man arrested in connection with Limerick shooting

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man in connection with a shooting in Limerick in June.
On 11 June at Long Pavement in Moyross a man was shot and injured. He was then transported in a car to Castle Street. The car was seized and searches of the area were conducted at the time.
Today gardaí said a man in his 40s was arrested in relation to this shooting.
He is currently detained at Henry Street garda station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.
