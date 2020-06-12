This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 12 June, 2020
Limerick shooting: Man was shot in Moyross area before being discovered 2km away

The incident happened yesterday evening.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 12 Jun 2020, 7:02 PM
1 hour ago 7,413 Views 1 Comment
Image: LEAH FARRELL; RollingNews.ie
Image: LEAH FARRELL; RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ HAVE RENEWED their appeal after a man was shot in Limerick city yesterday evening. 

Officers said they have established that the shooting took place at Long Pavement in Moyross and the injured man then travelled in a green Ford Galaxy car to Castle Street.

Both scenes at Long Pavement and Castle Street were preserved and have been technically examined.

The car that was used to transport the injured man has been seized for technical examination. The man remains in a stable condition in hospital. 

The Limerick Divisional Search team are currently conducting a search of both areas. Gardaí said they are gathering CCTV and carrying out house-to-house enquiries. 

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Long Pavement and Castle Street area, particularly road users with video footage, between 6.30pm and 7.30pm to contact them.

“Gardaí are also appealing to anyone who may have seen a green Ford Galaxy in those areas to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061-212 400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.”

