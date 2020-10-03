Gardaí investigating after reports of shots being fired in Limerick in the early hours this morning

GARDAÍ IN LIMERICK are investigating after receiving reports of shots being fired in the early hours this morning.
The alarm was raised shortly after midnight by a local resident at Woodpark, Castleconnell.
At the scene, gardaí recovered a number of spent casings.
The scene is preserved pending a forensic and technical examination.
No one was injured and investigations are ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212 400.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (1)