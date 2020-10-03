#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 3 October 2020
Gardaí investigating after reports of shots being fired in Limerick in the early hours this morning

Spent casings were recovered at the scene, which is preserved for technical examination.

By Sean Murray Saturday 3 Oct 2020, 1:58 PM
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images

GARDAÍ IN LIMERICK are investigating after receiving reports of shots being fired in the early hours this morning. 

The alarm was raised shortly after midnight by a local resident at Woodpark, Castleconnell. 

At the scene, gardaí recovered a number of spent casings.

The scene is preserved pending a forensic and technical examination. 

No one was injured and investigations are ongoing. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212 400.

Sean Murray
