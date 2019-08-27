This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 27 August, 2019
Man injured after being stabbed multiple times in front of customers in 'packed' Limerick pub

The broad daylight stabbing occurred around 3.20pm on Sunday afternoon.

By David Raleigh Tuesday 27 Aug 2019, 1:17 PM
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images

GARDAÍ IN LIMERICK have appealed for witnesses after a man was stabbed “a number of times” in a pub in Limerick city last weekend.

According to a reliable source the pub was “packed with customers” at the time, and gardaí are anxious to speak to any eye-witnesses.

The broad daylight stabbing occurred around 3.20pm last Sunday afternoon, inside the premises, at Upper William Street.

Afterwards, the victim, aged in his mid 20s, made his way out onto the street outside the premises.

He was eventually discovered by members of the public in a collapsed state lying on the ground.

It’s believed a man and woman, who at the time were walking along Upper William Street, assisted the man and also contacted emergency services.

“Last Sunday, the 25 August at 3.20 in the afternoon, gardaí at Henry Street got a call to say that a man was lying on Upper William Street and that he was injured,” Sergeant Ber Leetch of Henry Street Garda Station said.

“Gardaí went to the scene and the ambulance was already there and they removed the man to hospital. Gardaí were informed that the man had been stabbed a number of times.”

Sergeant Leetch added: “William Street is a very busy place on a Sunday afternoon and Gardai are asking anybody who was around that area – that is the top of William Street – between 3.15pm and 3.45pm – to contact them if they saw this assault of know anything about it.”

A separate garda spokeswoman stated that the victim “was taken to University Hospital Limerick with noon-life threatening injuries”.

Witnesses are asked to contact Henry Street garda station on 061 212 400, or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.

David Raleigh

