Monday 20 November 2023
Gardaí appeal for information after alleged assault on train in Limerick

The incident took place last week.
53 minutes ago

GARDAÍ IN TIPPERARY are appealing for witnesses following an alleged assault on a train in Limerick last week. 

Gardaí said that an “incident” had occurred on the train operating between Limerick Colbert and Limerick Junction stations on Thursday afternoon last week.

The train departed Colbert station at 4.50pm and arrived at about 5.20pm at Limerick Junction.

It is believed the incident was an assault. 

A number of passengers on board the train came to the assistance of the injured party at the time of the assault, and gardaí are now requesting that they make contact with them.

Anyone with information in relation to this matter is asked to contact Tipperary Town Garda Station on 062 80670, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Author
Cormac Fitzgerald
cormacfitzgerald@thejournal.ie
