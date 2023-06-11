Five Munster Senior Hurling championships in a row for Limerick as Clare's wait goes on

Limerick 1-23

Clare 1-22

Stephen Barry reports from the Gaelic Grounds

A CLIFFHANGER THAT concluded with a premature pitch invasion saw Limerick refuse to be beaten again by Clare on their home patch.

With time all but up, referee Liam Gordon had to send some of the 43,756 crowd back off the pitch to allow the Banner one last chance at a leveller.

He wasn’t giving any equalising frees, though, with Tony Kelly and Adam Hogan having strong shouts for fouls turned down in the seconds before the final whistle.

In the end, it was Aaron Gillane who turned the tables on their rivals from down the Ennis Road, striking 1-11 (1-3 from play), including the vital 44th-minute goal which gave Limerick their first lead in 35 minutes of hurling.

Cathal O’Neill’s late insurance point made it safe.

For Limerick, there was a piece of history in a record-equalling fifth Munster title in a row, the practicality of skipping straight to the All-Ireland semis, and promise of more good days ahead after layering on another incremental improvement to their rising form line.

Clare’s 25-year wait goes on after a sixth final defeat on the spin.

There were late changes to both teams, with three players making their first Championship starts of 2023.

O’Neill and Peter Casey joined Cian Lynch (who didn’t see action) on the Limerick bench, with Graeme Mulcahy and David Reidy introduced.

Meanwhile, Clare full-back Conor Cleary succumbed to his shoulder injury, with Cian Nolan a surprise replacement for his first involvement since their League opener against Westmeath.

Nolan was placed one-on-one against Gillane with an acre of open space before them. There can be no tougher welcome to Championship but equally no greater vote of confidence from Brian Lohan, Clare’s greatest in the position.

The Patrickswell scorer hauled 0-7 by the break, two of those from play, but by hook or by crook, there was no goal chance allowed. Yet.

Nolan even produced a rob which led to an Aidan McCarthy pointed free although he was left to walk the yellow-card tightrope after a 29th-minute booking.

Clare did more of the early running and were never headed from the ninth minute on, with Ryan Taylor and Cathal Malone helping to swing the midfield battleground in their favour.

They were winning more of the turnovers there and troubling Limerick with Peter Duggan’s physicality, Taylor’s electric pace, and a wide spread of point-scorers led by McCarthy (0-4, 3f) and the wandering Kelly, who pickpocketed William O’Donoghue for his second point.

Tom Morrissey and Kyle Hayes combined to bring Limerick level at 0-10 apiece on the half-hour but Clare dominated the closing stages and should’ve gone in more than three ahead.

Mark Rodgers profited from a Kelly shot that hit the post to bury a goal followed by a long-range McCarthy point.

But Clare missed their next four swings at the posts, including a poor Taylor wide and Nickie Quaid saving to deny Rodgers a second green flag.

1-11 to 0-11 at the break.

Limerick’s third-quarter surges tend to be as inevitable as they are irresistible and they came out firing.

They had their first lead in a long while when Gillane raced onto Reidy’s diagonal pass and with Nolan having lost his hurley, the Treaty talisman charged clear to find the net.

Gillane had another point before he rounded the tiring Nolan again to make a beeline for goal. This time, Éibhear Quilligan produced a fine save.

After 20 minutes, Limerick had outscored Clare by 1-8 to 0-3 to lead by five.

Séadna Morey came on for Nolan while McCarthy was also subbed off as Clare steadied the ship and slowly began to convert a couple more of their many chances.

David Fitzgerald came alive to score two points and feed Aron Shanagher for another but he missed a chance to level entering four minutes of added time.

Ian Galvin added two points off the bench but it was O’Neill (0-2) and Reidy (0-3) who struck to ensure a memorable victory on home turf.

Advertisement

Scorers for Limerick: Aaron Gillane 1-11 (0-8f), Tom Morrissey 0-3, David Reidy 0-3, Cathal O’Neill 0-2, Kyle Hayes 0-1, Darragh O’Donovan 0-1, Gearóid Hegarty 0-1, Adam English 0-1.

Scorers for Clare: Tony Kelly 0-6 (2f), Mark Rodgers 1-2, Aidan McCarthy 0-4 (3f), David Fitzgerald 0-2, Shane O’Donnell 0-2, Ian Galvin 0-2, Diarmuid Ryan 0-1, Cathal Malone 0-1, Ryan Taylor 0-1, Aron Shanagher 0-1.

Limerick

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh), 3. Dan Morrissey (Ahane), 4. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), 6. Declan Hannon (Adare, captain), 7. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)

8. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon), 9. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh)

10. Gearóid Hegarty (St Patrick’s), 26. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca), 12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

24. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock), 13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), 14. Séamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon)

Subs

15. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh) for Mulcahy (47)

20. Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown) for Hannon (55 inj)

22. Richie English (Doon) for M Casey (58 inj)

11. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora-Manister) for T Morrissey (58)

Clare

1. Éibhear Quilligan (Feakle)

4. Rory Hayes (Wolfe Tones na Sionna), 17. Cian Nolan (Smith O’Briens), 2. Adam Hogan (Feakle)

5. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe), 6. John Conlon (Clonlara), 7. David McInerney (Tulla)

13. Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin), 9. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge)

8. David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona), 12. Aidan McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona), 14. Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg Ennis)

15. Mark Rodgers (Scariff), 11. Tony Kelly (Ballyea, captain), 10. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin)

Subs

19. Shane Meehan (The Banner) for McCarthy (45)

26. Séadna Morey (Sixmilebridge) for Nolan (50)

20. Aron Shanagher (Wolfe Tones na Sionna) for Duggan (57)

18. Ian Galvin (Clonlara) for Meehan (65)

23. Paul Flanagan (Ballyea) for Hayes (68 inj)

Referee: Liam Gordon (Galway)

Written by Stephen Barry

The Journal publishes the biggest breaking news in Irish and international sport but for all of The 42′s insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting, subscribe here.