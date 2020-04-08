LINDA TRIPP, THE former Pentagon civil servant who recorded conversations with Monica Lewinsky about her relationship with then President Bill Clinton, has died aged 70.

Her death was confined by attorney Joseph Murtha. He provided no further details.

Tripp made secret tapes of conversations with Lewinsky, who told her she had had an affair with Clinton. Tripp, then a Pentagon employee, turned the tapes over to Kenneth Starr, the independent prosecutor investigating the president.

Earlier today, before Tripp’s death, Lewinsky said “no matter the past”, she was hoping for the woman’s recovery: