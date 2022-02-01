'Vile and appalling': Members of Lion King cast and crew subjected to racist abuse in Dublin

CAST AND CREW members of The Lion King production running at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre (BGET) were subjected to racial abuse last Saturday night, the theatre has said.

The BGET condemned the incident in a statement, saying “it is shocking that something so vile and appalling happened to our colleagues who have brought such joy to thousands of theatregoers since the show opened on 31 December”.

Gardaí have been contacted over the incident, with the BGET urging that those responsible be held accountable.

The incident occurred after some cast and crew members of the production, which is running until Friday, were on their way home following Saturday night’s show.

The theatre said it fully stands with the performers and crew, and have put plans in place to support those affected by the incident.

In conjunction with Disney Theatrical Productions, the theatre said it also plans to make a joint donation to the Irish Network Against Racism.

“Over the last 25 years, The LionKing has been a beacon of optimism and inclusion across the globe. Its very presence and the vision of the world that our audience experiences while watching the show, is in itself an instrument to change hearts and minds,” the statement from the theatre read.

“It is in this spirit that Bord Gáis Energy Theatre and Disney Theatrical Production are making a donation to the Irish Network Against Racism, which is committed to combatting racism and all related forms of discrimination in Ireland.”