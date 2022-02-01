#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 1 February 2022
Advertisement

'Vile and appalling': Members of Lion King cast and crew subjected to racist abuse in Dublin

Gardaí have been contacted over the incident.

By Adam Daly Tuesday 1 Feb 2022, 10:50 AM
47 minutes ago 9,543 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5670078
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

CAST AND CREW members of The Lion King production running at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre (BGET) were subjected to racial abuse last Saturday night, the theatre has said.

The BGET condemned the incident in a statement, saying “it is shocking that something so vile and appalling happened to our colleagues who have brought such joy to thousands of theatregoers since the show opened on 31 December”.

Gardaí have been contacted over the incident, with the BGET urging that those responsible be held accountable.

The incident occurred after some cast and crew members of the production, which is running until Friday, were on their way home following Saturday night’s show.

The theatre said it fully stands with the performers and crew, and have put plans in place to support those affected by the incident.

In conjunction with Disney Theatrical Productions, the theatre said it also plans to make a joint donation to the Irish Network Against Racism.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Over the last 25 years, The LionKing has been a beacon of optimism and inclusion across the globe. Its very presence and the vision of the world that our audience experiences while watching the show, is in itself an instrument to change hearts and minds,” the statement from the theatre read.

“It is in this spirit that Bord Gáis Energy Theatre and Disney Theatrical Production are making a donation to the Irish Network Against Racism, which is committed to combatting racism and all related forms of discrimination in Ireland.”

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie