A MAN HAS been arrested on suspicion of stalking Fianna Fáil Senator Lisa Chambers.

In a statement, gardaí said a man in his 20s was arrested last week following a complaint being made by a public representative in the west of the country.

Gardaí from the Mayo, Longford, Roscommon Division carried out an investigation following the complaint.

The man was arrested over an alleged offence contrary to Contrary to Section 10(2) of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997 as amended by Section 23 of the Criminal Justice (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 2023, also known as stalking.

The man was detained under the provisions of section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda station within the district and he was subsequently released without charge.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The statement continued: “An Garda Síochána continue to keep the public representative fully informed as to the progress of this investigation.

”An Garda Síochána has no further comment on this live criminal investigation.”

Chambers, who is also a European election candidate, thanked the Women’s Council of Ireland today after it said in post online:

“The targeting of female politicians is unacceptable. This cannot be tolerated, for either the sake of the women targeted or for the power of democracy. We send support and solidarity to Lisa Chambers.”

Fianna Fáil has said it was shocked by the story and extends its full support to Chambers at this time.