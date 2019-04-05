Two arrests over murder of woman who disappeared after party in 2005

A MAN AND a woman have been arrested in connection with the murder of a Co Down woman who went missing 14 years ago.

Lisa Dorrian, who was 25 when she was last seen, disappeared after a party at a caravan site in Ballyhalbert on 28 February 2005.

Her body has yet to be found, but police believe she was murdered.

In a statement today the PSNI confirmed that its Major Investigation Team had made two arrests.

“A 49-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were arrested this morning in the Newtownards area on suspicion of murder,” Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said.

“They have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.”

On Monday, a fresh search was launched in the caravan park where Lisa was last seen alive and at a disused airfield nearby.