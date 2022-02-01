#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 1 February 2022
Lisa Smith was legally arrested in 2019, court rules

Lawyers for former Defence Forces soldier had challenged the legality of her arrest on her return to Ireland.

By Press Association Tuesday 1 Feb 2022, 6:15 PM
1 hour ago 2,723 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5670646
Image: PA
Image: PA

JUDGES IN THE trial of former Defence Forces soldier Lisa Smith have rejected the argument that the basis of her arrest in December 2019 was unlawful.



The Louth woman, 39, has pleaded not guilty to charges of membership of so-called Islamic State and providing funds to benefit the group.

In front of the three-judge Special Criminal Court in Dublin yesterday, legal representatives for Smith specifically contested the legality of her arrest under the Offences Against the State Act 1939, after she returned to Ireland in 2019.

Today, Justice Tony Hunt rejected the proposed interpretation of Irish anti-terrorism law put forward by defence counsel Michael O’Higgins and said that the arrest by Detective Sergeant Gareth Kane was legal, with powers properly exercised.

The judge said that the eventuality raised by such a case was contemplated and expressly provided for under Irish law.

Smith is charged under Section Six of the Criminal Justice (Terrorist Offences) Act 2005, which makes it an offence to join a foreign unlawful organisation.

It is alleged that between 28 October 2015 and 1 December 2019 at a location outside the State she was a member of a terrorist group styling itself the Islamic State.

She has also been accused of financing terrorism by sending €800 euro in assistance via a Western Union money transfer to a named individual in 2015.

The trial continues tomorrow.

Press Association

