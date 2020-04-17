This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 17 April, 2020
The case of former Defence Forces member Lisa Smith has been adjourned for three months

Smith was arrested at Dublin Airport in November.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 17 Apr 2020, 12:35 PM
1 hour ago 5,202 Views No Comments
Lisa Smith pictured arriving to court in January.
Image: RollingNews.ie
Lisa Smith pictured arriving to court in January.
Lisa Smith pictured arriving to court in January.
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE CASE OF Lisa Smith, the former Defence Forces member charged with membership of ISIS, has been adjourned for three months. 

Smith (37) appeared before Dublin District Court this afternoon. She was remanded on bail until 17 July. 

The mother-of-one from Co Louth is charged that, between 28 October, 2015 and 1 December 2019, she was a member of an unlawful terrorist group “styling itself the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant” (Isil), also known as Isis, contrary to the Criminal Justice (Terrorist Offences) Act 2005.

Smith was arrested at Dublin Airport on suspicion of terrorist offences after returning from Turkey in November with her young daughter.

She had travelled to Syria a number of years ago after she converted to Islam.

Comments are off as legal proceedings are ongoing. 

Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

