Lisa Smith arrives at court in Dublin for latest hearing

AN IRISH WOMAN who is an alleged member of the so-called Islamic State group has arrived at a court in Dublin.

Lisa Smith has been charged with membership of an unlawful organisation, under 2005 terror legislation.

The 37-year-old, a former member of the Irish Defence Forces, was granted bail following an appeal hearing at Cloverhill District Court in Dublin last month.

She was released on bail with a number of conditions on New Year’s Eve.

She was arrested at Dublin Airport on suspicion of terrorist offences after returning from Turkey in November.

