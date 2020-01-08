Lisa Smith arrives at court in Dublin for latest hearing

AN IRISH WOMAN who is an alleged member of the so-called Islamic State group has arrived at a court in Dublin.
Lisa Smith has been charged with membership of an unlawful organisation, under 2005 terror legislation.
The 37-year-old, a former member of the Irish Defence Forces, was granted bail following an appeal hearing at Cloverhill District Court in Dublin last month.
She was released on bail with a number of conditions on New Year’s Eve.
She was arrested at Dublin Airport on suspicion of terrorist offences after returning from Turkey in November.
