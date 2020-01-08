This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Lisa Smith arrives at court in Dublin for latest hearing

The 37-year-old woman was released on bail on New Year’s Eve.

By Press Association Wednesday 8 Jan 2020, 11:42 AM
AN IRISH WOMAN who is an alleged member of the so-called Islamic State group has arrived at a court in Dublin.

Lisa Smith has been charged with membership of an unlawful organisation, under 2005 terror legislation.

The 37-year-old, a former member of the Irish Defence Forces, was granted bail following an appeal hearing at Cloverhill District Court in Dublin last month.

She was released on bail with a number of conditions on New Year’s Eve.

She was arrested at Dublin Airport on suspicion of terrorist offences after returning from Turkey in November.

Comments are closed for legal reasons

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

COMMENTS

