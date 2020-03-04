This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Lisa Smith 'anxious' for case to begin to prove her innocence, court hears

Smith is due back in court on 17 April.

By Adam Daly Wednesday 4 Mar 2020, 12:26 PM
Image: Rollingnews.ie
Image: Rollingnews.ie

THE SOLICITOR OF alleged Islamic State-member Lisa Smith has said the Irish woman is “anxious” to get her case underway in order to prove her innocence.

The 37-year-old Co Louth woman, who is a former member of the Irish Defence Forces, appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin this morning.

The court heard that the book of evidence was not ready in the case against the mother-of-one, who has been charged with membership of an unlawful organisation under 2005 terror legislation. 

Judge Colin Daly granted a 6-week extension for the prosecution to finalise it. 

Defence solicitor Peter Corrigan expressed his disappointment at the delay and said that Smith was “anxious to have her matter dealt with so she can prove her innocence”. 

Corrigan asked for the matter to be discontinued and for the DPP look carefully at a number of points in relation to the charge. 

Judge Daly said that was a matter for the DPP and remanded Smith on continuing bail until 17 April.

Smith was arrested at Dublin Airport on suspicion of terrorist offences after returning from Turkey in November with her young daughter.

She had travelled to Syria a number of years ago after she converted to Islam.

