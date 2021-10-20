#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 20 October 2021
'Gigantic' amount of disclosure ahead of trial of former Defence Forces member Lisa Smith

She is charged with membership of ISIS.

By Paul Neilan Wednesday 20 Oct 2021, 4:54 PM
1 hour ago 6,204 Views 0 Comments
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE SPECIAL CRIMINAL Court has been told that there is an “absolutely gigantic” amount of disclosure ahead of the trial of former Irish Defence Forces member Lisa Smith, who is charged with membership of the Islamic State terrorist group and with financing terrorism.

The case was briefly mentioned today at the three-judge, non-jury court, where Ms Smith was not required to be in attendance.

Her barrister, Michael O’Higgins SC, said that the “very large disclosure” of information from the prosecution in a “variety” of different formats made it difficult to download and print out. “It’s absolutely gigantic,” said Mr O’Higgins.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, fixed the case for Monday 1 November, for a hearing regarding video-link evidence from international witnesses. Ms Smith, who is on bail, is also excused from the next sitting of the court.

Ms Smith (39), from Dundalk, Co Louth is due to go on trial on 11 January 2022. Her trial is expected to last 12 weeks.

She is charged with an offence contrary to the Criminal Justice (Terrorist Offences) Act 2005 for being a member of unlawful terrorist group Islamic State (ISIS) between 28 October 2015 and 1 December 2019.

She is also charged under the same legislation for financing terrorism by sending €800 in assistance, via a Western Union money transfer, to a named man on 6 May 2015.

Paul Neilan

