#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Monday 30 May 2022
Advertisement

Lisa Smith found not guilty of funding terrorist organisation by Special Criminal Court

The court is still delivering its judgment in relation to the charge against her of membership of Isis.

By Eoin Reynolds Monday 30 May 2022, 11:14 AM
34 minutes ago 3,524 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5777878
Lisa Smith arriving at the Criminal Courts of Justice in February. (File)
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Lisa Smith arriving at the Criminal Courts of Justice in February. (File)
Lisa Smith arriving at the Criminal Courts of Justice in February. (File)
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

LISA SMITH HAS been found not guilty of funding a terrorist organisation but the Special Criminal Court is still delivering its judgment in relation to the charge against her of membership of Isis.

Smith (39) from Dundalk, Co Louth had pleaded not guilty to membership of an unlawful terrorist group, Islamic State, between October 28, 2015 and December 1, 2019.

She also pleaded not guilty to financing terrorism by sending €800 in assistance, via a Western Union money transfer, to a named man on May 6th, 2015.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt said it is reasonably possible that Smith intended the money to be used for humanitarian reasons rather than for the benefit of a terrorist organisation.

In numerous interviews with gardai after she returned to Ireland in December 2019 she said repeatedly that she travelled to Syria because she believed she had a religious obligation to live inside the Islamic State that was announced by terrorist leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in 2014.

She denied that she went to join a terrorist organisation. The prosecution alleged that by travelling to Syria in answer to a call by al-Baghdadi for all Muslims to come to Syria, Smith joined a terrorist organisation. They said that people like Smith were the “life blood” of Isis and critical to its mission to spread its version of Islam by violence and murder.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Mr Justice Tony Hunt is still delivering the verdict in relation to the membership charge at the three-judge, non-jury court.

More to follow 

About the author:

About the author
Eoin Reynolds

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie