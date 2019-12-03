This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Lisa Smith's detention period has been extended by 24 hours

Smith was arrested on Sunday morning after arriving back in Ireland on suspicion of terrorist offences.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 3 Dec 2019, 10:01 AM
Lisa Smith.
Image: Norma Costello
Lisa Smith.
Lisa Smith.
Image: Norma Costello

THE DETENTION PERIOD of Lisa Smith on suspicion of terrorist offences has been extended by a further 24 hours. 

Smith was arrested on Sunday morning by gardaí after arriving back in Ireland on suspicion of terrorist offences. 

She remains in custody at a south Dublin garda station under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act.   

The former Defence Forces member who was married to an Islamic State (IS) fighter landed with her daughter at Dublin Airport shortly before 10.30am on board Turkish Airlines flight 1975 from Istanbul. 

The Irishwoman was arrested by gardaí shortly after the flight landed following her deportation from Turkey. 

Her two-year-old daughter is being cared for by relatives, gardaí have said. 

