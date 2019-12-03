Lisa Smith's detention period has been extended by 24 hours

THE DETENTION PERIOD of Lisa Smith on suspicion of terrorist offences has been extended by a further 24 hours.

Smith was arrested on Sunday morning by gardaí after arriving back in Ireland on suspicion of terrorist offences.

She remains in custody at a south Dublin garda station under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act.

The former Defence Forces member who was married to an Islamic State (IS) fighter landed with her daughter at Dublin Airport shortly before 10.30am on board Turkish Airlines flight 1975 from Istanbul.

The Irishwoman was arrested by gardaí shortly after the flight landed following her deportation from Turkey.

Her two-year-old daughter is being cared for by relatives, gardaí have said.