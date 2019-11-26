This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Lisa Smith is expected back in Ireland by the end of this week

Smith will undergo a security assessment when she returns to Ireland, it was reported earlier this month.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 26 Nov 2019, 8:28 PM
6 minutes ago 665 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4907507
Lisa Smith.
Image: Norma Costello
Lisa Smith.
Lisa Smith.
Image: Norma Costello

LISA SMITH IS expected to return to Ireland by the end of this week, it is understood.

The former Defence Forces member who was married to an Islamic State (IS) fighter is due back in Ireland in the coming days. 

As first reported by the Irish Independent, the Dundalk woman is expected to be repatriated from Turkey later this week.

It was reported earlier this month that Smith will have to undergo a security assessment when she returns to Ireland. 

Smith had lived in Syria until Turkey’s recent incursion into the country. She had been captured by Kurdish forces in northeast Syria after Islamic State fighters lost control of their final stronghold.

She was being held with her two-year old daughter in the Al-Hawl displacement camp for the wives and children of Islamic State (IS) fighters.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is believed to have issued Smith and her child with emergency documents earlier this month so they can travel home. 

