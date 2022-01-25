#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Tuesday 25 January 2022
Advertisement

Former Air Corps member Lisa Smith 'wanted to die a martyr', Special Criminal Court hears

The trial is expected to last 12 weeks.

By Eoin Reynolds Tuesday 25 Jan 2022, 1:34 PM
1 hour ago 4,104 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5664073
Lisa Smith arriving at the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin yesterday with Peter Corrigan from her legal team.
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie
Lisa Smith arriving at the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin yesterday with Peter Corrigan from her legal team.
Lisa Smith arriving at the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin yesterday with Peter Corrigan from her legal team.
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

LISA SMITH TOLD a woman she met in Syria that she wanted to live under Sharia law and was prepared to “die a martyr”, a prosecution barrister has told the Special Criminal Court.

Opening Smith’s trial this morning, Sean Gillane SC for the Director of Public Prosecutions said the State intends to show that Smith “answered the call” to join the Islamic State, an illegal terrorist organisation that had seized control over a large part of Iraq and Syria.

Mr Gillane said that Islamic State needed fighters and others who could give sustenance and vitality to the group in achieving its aims and Ms Smith had “addressed, assessed and answered the call to emigrate to the territory controlled by Isis.”

In answering the call, Mr Gillane said she had “self-identified as a member” of Isis. He said the prosecution intends to show that Ms Smith told another woman she wanted to live under Sharia law and was prepared to die a martyr.

Ms Smith (39) from Dundalk, Co Louth has pleaded not guilty to membership of an unlawful terrorist group, Islamic State, between 28 October 2015 and 1 December, 2019. She has also pleaded not guilty to financing terrorism by sending €800 in assistance, via a Western Union money transfer, to a named man on 6 May 2015.

The first witness called by the prosecution, Una McCartney, said she was a friend of Ms Smith’s for many years when they both lived in Dundalk.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

She told Michael O’Higgins SC, for the defence, that Ms Smith was “naive and easily taken in” and was “looking for a sense of belonging” which she may have found through Islam.

She also said Ms Smith’s upbringing had been difficult due to her father who the witness described as a violent alcoholic.

The trial continues before Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding with Judge Gerard Griffin and Judge Cormac Dunne at the three-judge, non-jury court.

About the author:

About the author
Eoin Reynolds

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie