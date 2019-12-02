Lisa Smith's solicitor says case against her is 'inherently weak' as gardaí continue questioning

THE SOLICITOR REPRESENTING Lisa Smith has said she has denied any involvement in a terrorist organisation or that she took part in any terrorist offence, as she enters a second day of questioning by gardaí.

The Irish woman was arrested shortly after her flight landed at Dublin Airport yesterday on suspicion of terrorist offences following her deportation from Turkey.

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan said yesterday that the matter involving former Defence Forces member Smith is a “sensitive case”.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Smith’s solicitor Darragh Mackin said that the case against her is “inherently weak” and that he hoped matters are brought to a conclusion “as soon as possible”.

“I think it’s clear that she does not pledge allegiance to the terrorist organisation ISIS,” he said. “That was her case publicly.”

Smith had lived in Syria until Turkey’s recent incursion into the country. She had been captured by Kurdish forces in northeast Syria after Islamic State fighters lost control of their final stronghold.

She was being held with her two-year old daughter in the Al-Hawl displacement camp for the wives and children of Islamic State (IS) fighters.

She is entering a second day of questioning by gardaí at a Dublin garda station after her arrest on suspicion of terrorist offences.

Her solicitor Mackin said: “There’s absolutely no evidence that she’s been in any terrorist organisation or terrorist group.”

He said that going to a particular part of the world – as Smith had travelled to Syria – was “in itself not a terrorist offence”.

Mackin added that there has been “not one witness who has come forward” to back up allegations and that there are “mere allegations and hearsay without any foundation” against his client.