Bid by Lisa Smith to have terror charges dropped to be heard today

Lisa Smith appearing at the Special Criminal Court last week

THE SPECIAL CRIMINAL Court are today set to hear a bid from former Defence Forces member Lisa Smith to have terror-related charges against her dropped.

Smith, 39, from Co Louth, is accused of being a member of the so-called Islamic State (IS) and financing terrorism.

Her trial was originally due to start last week before the non-jury court, with a hearing taking place last week where Smith’s lawyers sought to have the case dismissed due to insufficient evidence

The three judges in the case agreed to consider the application today.

Smith previously appeared in court last week, with her senior counsel Michael O’Higgins, outlining the basis of her application, under Section 4(e) of the Criminal Justice Act.

The claim that there is not enough evidence against Smith has been rejected by the prosecution, and if the application is unsuccessful, the case will go to trial and is likely to last for 12 weeks.

Smith was first arrested at Dublin Airport in 2019 on suspicion of terrorist offences after returning home from Turkey with her daughter.

She first travelled to Syria several years ago when she converted to Islam.

Smith is charged under Section Six of the Criminal Justice (Terrorist Offences) Act 2005 which makes it an offence to join a foreign unlawful organisation.

It is alleged that between 28 October 2015 and 1 December 2019, she was a member of the so-called Islamic State.

Accusations of financing terrorism have also been brought against Smith, by sending €800 in assistance by a Western Union money transfer to a named individual in 2015.

She has denied the charges.