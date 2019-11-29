LISA SMITH IS expected to return to Ireland this weekend, TheJournal.ie understands.

The former Defence Forces member who was married to a fighter for the so-called Islamic State (IS) is expected arrive by air.

Depending on how quickly her case is processed by Turkish officials, she could land back in Ireland as soon as tomorrow. However, if the process is delayed, it could be Sunday evening before she lands.

It’s understood that members of the Defence Forces flew to Turkey to accompany Lisa Smith and her child on their way back to Ireland. The convoy is expected to fly home on a commercial aircraft.

Smith had lived in Syria until Turkey’s recent incursion into the country. She had been captured by Kurdish forces in northeast Syria after Islamic State fighters lost control of their final stronghold.

She was being held with her two-year old daughter in the Al-Hawl displacement camp for the wives and children of IS fighters.

Tusla is involved in the welfare plans being put in place for Lisa Smith’s two-year-old child ahead of their return to Ireland, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said today.

