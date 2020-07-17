This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 20 °C Friday 17 July, 2020
Another delay in the case of former Defence Forces member Lisa Smith

The 38-year-old former Irish defence forces member was due to return to Dublin District Court today.

By Tom Tuite Friday 17 Jul 2020, 4:53 PM
Lisa Smith pictured arriving to court in January.
Image: RollingNews.ie
Lisa Smith pictured arriving to court in January.
Lisa Smith pictured arriving to court in January.
Image: RollingNews.ie

ISIS SUSPECT LISA Smith has been ordered to appear in court next week to be served with a book of evidence and sent forward for trial.

The 38-year-old former Irish defence forces member, from Co Louth, was due to return to Dublin District Court today following a delay in her case caused by the Covid-19 crisis.

However, she did not come or have legal representation in court.

State solicitor Alva O’Herlihy asked for a one-week adjournment for the accused to be notified.

Judge Smyth remanded Smith on continuing bail in her absence to appear next Friday when it is anticipated she will be served by the prosecution with a book of evidence and sent forward for trial to a higher court.

The mother-of-one was brought back to Ireland on 1 December when she was arrested. It followed a trek from war-torn Syria to Turkey with her two-year-old daughter.

She was questioned for three days before she was charged with being a member of ISIS from 2015 to 2019.

It is an offence contrary to the Criminal Justice (Terrorist Offences). It can carry a 10-year sentence.

After a four-week stint in custody on remand, she was released on High Court bail with a list of strict conditions including an internet and social media ban.

She had to lodge €500. A further €1,000 out of €5,000 independent surety had to be paid.

Smith joined the Irish defence forces after leaving school in 2000 and also served with the Air Corps on the government jet.

Comments are off as legal proceedings are ongoing. 

