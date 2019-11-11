Two Irish nationals 'being processed' as Turkey prepares to deport over 20 foreign jihadists

TWO IRISH CITIZENS who were ISIS detainees are in the process of being repatriated to Ireland, Turkey said this afternoon.

The country’s interior ministry said it had deported an American and a Dane, while Germany confirmed that one of its citizens had also been expelled.

Seven more Germans were due for deportation on Thursday, the Turkish ministry said, while 11 French citizens, two Irish and at least two additional Germans were also being processed.

In relation to the Irish nationals, no names were immediately made available.

However, Dundalk woman Lisa Smith and her child are currently in Turkey.

The wife of another naturalised Irish citizen, who Smith shared a tent with in a camp which held families of IS terrorists, may be the second person referred to.

Last week, it emerged that the Defence Forces had started an operation to bring Lisa Smith and her child back to Ireland.

Members of the force were dispatched to the border area between Syria and Turkey.

The Department of Foreign Affairs was believed to have issued Smith and her child with emergency documents so they can travel home.

Turkey has criticised Western countries for refusing to repatriate their citizens who left to join the Islamic State group (IS) in Syria and Iraq, and stripping some of them of their citizenship.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said last week that Turkey had nearly 1,200 foreign members of IS in custody, and had captured 287 during its recent operation in northern Syria.

It was not clear whether those being deported were captured in Syria or Turkey.

“There is no need to try to escape from it, we will send them back to you. Deal with them how you want,” Soylu said on Friday.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry planned to start sending ISIS militants back to their home countries from today.

With reporting by - © AFP 2019